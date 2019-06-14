Albert Lee Newman, 87, of Iowa, La., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Newman was born Jan. 24, 1932, to Joseph Lee and Marie Alzena Newman in Lake Charles, where he was a graduate of the LaGrange High School class of 1951. He married Wilda Mae Johnson Dec. 23, 1951. Mr. Newman was a lifelong resident of the Lake Charles area. He was a faithful member of St. Margaret Catholic Church, and a 4th Degree Knight in Msgr. Kramer's KC Council No. 3208. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 2130 in Lake Charles. He retired in 1994 after 37 ½ years as a Relief Supervisor with Firestone Tire & Rubber. He was also a member of The Operators Local 407. Mr. Newman enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling with his family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Wilda Newman; four sons, Robert L. Newman (Elaine) of Lacassine, La., Patrick J. Newman (Elaine) of Lake Charles, La., Charles A. Newman (Pamela) of Okeechobee, Fla., and John S. Newman (Angie) of Iowa; one daughter, Clare Newman Blackwell (Barry) of Moss Bluff, La.; one sister, Juanita Clement of California; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Nora Mae LaRocca and Rose Louviere.

A funeral mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Lake Charles. Father Samuel Orsot will officiate. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery in Lake Charles under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with a cursillo rosary being recited at 5:45 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until leaving for the church at 11 a.m. Saturday.