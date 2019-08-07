|
|
Mr. Albert (Al) William Khoury: Beloved husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to man passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 at age 96 years 11 months. Al was born Sept. 7, 1922, in Sulphur, La. Preceded in death by his much-loved wife and best friend of 67 years, Wyvonne (Wy) Khoury; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Khoury; brother, Henry Khoury; sisters, Najieby Khoury Misse, Helen Khoury Saloom, and Pearl Khoury Bates; and infant son, Gary Allen Khoury.
He is survived by his five children, Connie Khoury McCauley and husband Lieutenant Colonel Ira Dan McCauley USAF (retired) of Chesterfield, Mo., Stephen (Steve) William Khoury and wife Dianna (Diane) of Sulphur, La., Susie Khoury Lyman and husband Randy of Pearland, Texas, Vaughn Dale Khoury of Sulphur, La., Wade Harris Khoury and wife Alma of The Woodlands, Texas; his 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; his sister, Rose Khoury Parham of Lake Charles, La.; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Al was a native of Sulphur, La., where he graduated from Sulphur High School, class of 1942 and played football, basketball, and track. As a Lebanese immigrant's son, he spoke two languages fluently – Arabic and English. In June 1942 he went to work for Mathieson Alkali as a maintenance mechanic.
In October of 1942 he enlisted in U.S. Navy where he served until Feb. 25, 1946. As a member of "Our Greatest Generation", Al served in World War II and spent one and half years at Pearl Harbor Submarine Naval Base in Honolulu, Hawaii. There he achieved the rank of torpedo's mate first class assigned to overhauling U.S. naval submarine's exploder mechanisms on torpedoes that were failing to explode at the beginning of the war. He was one of the select few who found a solution to the problem allowing for the torpedo to operate properly when fired.
On June 5, 1945, he was the first man hired at Southern Alkali Corporation (PPG) and worked as a cell area lead operator until July 8, 1948, when he was promoted to Cell Maintenance Foreman in the Production Department – this was the proudest day of his Father's life. He served as the PPG Electrolytic Cell Specialist on the successful startups of ten (10) bipolar electrolyzer circuits (Glanor V-1144 electrolyzers), five in Japan, one in Tacoma, Wash., four in Lake Charles, La., and one in Mexico.
He retired from PPG in Lake Charles, La., on July 1, 1982, after 36 years with the Company. Immediately following retirement for the first time, he was courted by two offers; one was Shell Oil in Saudi Arabia and the second was with PPG in West Virginia. He worked the next six years as a consultant for PPG; two years in West Virginia as an Electrolytic Cell Specialist, two years at Gulf Machine Shop in Sulphur, La., as a Cell Inspector, and two years at Creole Steel in Sulphur, La., as a Cell Inspector. In 1989, he was a consultant for Pioneer Chlor Akali Company in Henderson, Nev., as a Cell Efficiency Expert, raising cell efficiency from 90 percent to 95.5 percent in less than 2 years' time. In May 1991, he retired for the last time. Each day of his working career he loved going to work and he always was a loyal, dedicated, conscious, reliable and hardworking employee.
He was an active member of the Sulphur Armed Forces Committee, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion. He served on the Lions Club and the Industrial Management Club. He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sulphur since 1952. He served on the vestry for many years and on various committees.
His hobbies included softball, trap shooting, hunting wild game, golfing, quoting poetry to all who would listen, and singing songs…out loud – especially from 1940s. He was nicknamed and known to all as 'Big Daddy.' He ALWAYS had his 'Pearls of Wisdom' for every person for every occasion, which seemed to linger in one's head. He was a devoted husband of 67 years to his wife, Wyvonne and had "Five (5) GOOD children." "He was a man of his word, a role model to aspire to, and a wonderful Christian Man." To Quote Big Daddy, "Everything's going so good, I feel like I'm in heaven already." WE KNOW BIG DADDY IS IN HEAVEN NOW.
The family wishes to thank the following: Dr. Jose Gonzales and the Family Practice Center of Sulphur. The doctors and nurses at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital for the care he received while there. Hearts of Hospice for his comfort in his final days. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Sulphur and St. Andrews Episcopal Church Moss Bluff for their mission to provide spiritual support at Stonebridge. The "Methodist Ladies" group for making the treats that were given to Stonebridge Residents each month. And to Jody Barrilleaux of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home for assisting with the arrangements and the leading the L.I.F.T. program which he dearly loved attending.
A special thank you to Ashlee Guidry, Executive Director at Stonebridge Place Assisted Living in Sulphur Louisiana and staff members, both past and present. Notably, Kelly Thomas, Ricky Miller, Randi Miller, Angie Bell, Wesley Lebeouf, Donna Collum, Tina Welch, Jennifer Smith, Rose Mays, Susie Vincent, Brenda Browning, Stephinie Cross, Alexis Fulmer, and Roxanne Vincent. For over 11 years they and others at Stonebridge made his stay special. All of them hold a special place in the family's heart. Lastly a special "Thank You" to Melba Trosclair for being a faithful friend and Tammy Guidry, past director at Stonebridge, another dear friend, confidant, and a great resource person to Al and his family.
Funeral service for Mr. Albert (Al) William Khoury will be on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, 2051 E. Napoleon St, Sulphur, La. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. with the Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Officiating the services will be Joanna (Jody) Barrilleaux of Hixson Funeral Home, Director of Community Relations for Lake Charles, Louisiana Area, as celebrant and Mother Ally Perry of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Sulphur, La. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines Cemetery, Sulphur, La., at direction of Hixon-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Dr. Ira Dan McCauley II DVM, Stephen William Khoury II, Dr. Aaron Khoury McCauley, DVM, Casey Lee Khoury, Kallen Vaughn Khoury, Scott Roland Cornell and nephew, Michael John Saloom, (Godson/Falunee). Honorary Pallbearer will be James Randall (Randy) Lyman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1700 Maplewood Dr., Sulphur, LA 70663.
Published in American Press on Aug. 7, 2019