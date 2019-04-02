Alberta Robichaux Sexton, 91, returned to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Chauvin, La., on Aug. 31, 1927. She was a resident of Lake Arthur for 66 years. She was blessed with a large loving family whom she enjoyed spending time with.

Funeral service for Mrs. Sexton will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the Miguez Funeral Home in Lake Arthur with the Rev. Charles McMillin officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday. Cremation will follow the services.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Charlene Hay (Harold) of Lake Arthur, La., Joseph Duval Champagne III (Kellie) of Houma, La., and Pamela Monceaux of Scottown, Ohio. Her grandchildren are Shannon Hay, Christie Hay, Amber Monceaux, Garland Monceaux III, and Alaina Ziegler. Her great grandchildren are David Guidry, Marcus Hay, Haleigha Erwin, Carly Hillebrandt, Hannah Doucet, Morgan Hay, Hayden Guidry, Jaymie Rae' Hargrave, Christian Guidry, Elizabeth Hay, Payton Monceaux; and two step great-grandchildren, Abigail Byrd and Caleb Byrd and seven great great-grandchildren and another one on the way. Her siblings Julius Robichaux of Chauvin, La., Aveline Theroit of Houma, La., Bertha Mae Pellegrin of Chauvin, La., Aaron Robichaux of Chauvin, La., Norma Sevin of Chauvin, La., Anna Lee Cheramie of Golden Meadow, La., and her beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norris and Agnolia Robichaux; the father of her children and first husband, Joseph Duval Champagne Jr.; the love of her life and second husband, EE "Fox" Sexton; and her special friend, Edward Broussard; her two sisters, Ena Luke and Etta Ledet; and her granddaughter, Christal Lynn Brewer.

Alberta was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW and she loved cooking for her family, reading, sewing and shopping. She loved watching The Lawrence Welk Show and feeding and watching the humming birds in her yard. She will be dearly missed by her family who celebrate that she is at peace with her creator.

The family would like to thank NSI Hospice of Lafayette for their kindness and devotion during our mother's time of need. We would like to give special thanks to all her caregivers who went above and beyond to help and comfort her for the last 6 months of her life. Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary