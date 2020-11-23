Alcie Offord Says, 82, of Moss Bluff, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at his son's residence.

Mr. Says was born Dec. 22, 1937 in Lake Charles, La to Jordan Andrew Adam Says and Julia Demeritt Says. He was a graduate of Marion High School, where he played football and later earned a scholarship to play for Northwestern State. On Nov. 22, 1960, he married the love of his life, Gretchen Jeanette Doland. In 1961 he was drafted by the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo and Fort Sheridan, Il. After the military, he worked in construction where he assisted in building the 2-10 bridge. Mr. Says then began a long career in the oilfield industry, where he eventually retired from Dow Schlumberger. He had a love for travel and a passion for woodworking.

Mr. Says is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Gretchen Doland Says; sons, André Says and wife Pam and Brennan Says and wife Dayna; his grandchildren, Cody Says and wife Jessica, Catelyn Wilson and husband Bryan, Jordan Says and wife Maggie, Austin Says, Jeremiah Says, Daniel Says and Samuel Says; and his great-grandchildren, Paisleigh Wilson, Rhett Says, and Kierce Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanette Says Ingram; and a granddaughter, Sidney Says.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. Reverend Tim Bergen will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home in Moss Bluff on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

