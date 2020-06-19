Alice Ann (Carter) Zachary
1951 - 2020
Alice Ann Carter Zachary was 68, born Aug. 22, 1951, she died peacefully June 13, 2020, wrapped in love surrounded by family. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 20 years, Andrew Zachary; children, Ernest Carter, Derrick Carter, Gerald Carter, Rachelle (Kenneth Bolden), Leonard Carter, Ebony Massie; 13 grandchildre; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Wilford Carter, D.W. (Willie) Carter, Darrell Dumont, Mark Carter, David (Tamika) Carter of Lake Charles, La.; Eddie (Elizabeth) of Atlanta, Ga., Terry (Coco) Jackson, Tyron (Chantilez) Jackson, the Rev. Joshua (Sherry) Hanchett of Arlington, Texas, Shirley DeJean, Nancy Carter; two sisters-in-law, Clementine Carter, Dora Kennison; and a host of loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. Carter and Atha Lee Jackson Carter; stepdaughter, April Stewart; brothers, Joseph Carter, Thomas Dumont, Larry Carter; brother-in-law, Tony Johnese; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Dumont.
A funeral service in honor of the late Mrs. Zachary will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., service to follow.

Published in American Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
JUN
19
Service
01:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
