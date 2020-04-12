|
Alice Margaret Phelps Williams, 86, of Lake Charles passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in a local hospital. She joined her Lord and Savior, her cherished husband Roger, and her parents, Dr. Meade Hubbard Phelps and Frances McClung Phelps.
Alice was born October 22, 1933 in Shreveport, La. She loved to tell the story of how her father interceded in a complex breech presentation, brushing aside the specialist, delivering his first-born child into the world. She was reared in Natchitoches, La. and graduated from St. Vincent's Academy in Shreveport. She attended Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Education at age 19. She assumed her first teaching position in Kinder, La where she met the love of her life, Roger C. Williams. They were wed in 1956 and moved shortly thereafter to Lake Charles, La. During her career as a teacher, she had four children while continuing her education at McNeese State University, receiving her master's degrees in Counseling Psychology and Education Administration. She thrived in her position as guidance counselor at S.J. Welsh Middle School and retired from the Calcasieu Parish School System in 1986. Alice moved into private practice as a Licensed Professional Counselor and became a Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor touching the lives of many people and elevating the counseling profession. She helped others through her gift of embracing the human experience, continuing her life's work lifting those in need until the end. She was a member of St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, the Ruth Chapter of the Eastern Star, Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Teaching Society, the American Counseling Association, and the Louisiana Counseling Association. Teamed with Roger, she served as Vice President of the family business, AAA Building Maintenance, for 50 years. She was active in the Southwest Association of Building Service Contractors and the Business Service Contractors Association International. Always inclusive of family, her favorite activities were gourmet cooking, sewing, quilting, deep sea fishing, camping, hunting, and photography. She loved Louisiana history, culture, and people and was proud of her Natchitoches heritage.
She leaves behind a legacy, daughters, Dr. Margaret Jean Williams of Phoenix, Az, and Marilyn Louise Williams-Ducote, LPC-S and her husband Douglas; sons, Dr. Roger Mark Williams and his wife Janelle, and Dr. Luke Meade Williams and his wife Alicia, all of Lake Charles; three sisters, Lucile Graham of San Antonio, TX, Dr. Meade O'Boyle and her husband Dr. Edward O'Boyle of West Monroe, La, and Cecile Versace and her husband Rocco of Rome, Ny; brother, Dr. M.H. Phelps, Jr. and his wife Peg of Metairie, La; grandchildren, James Matthew Williams, Katherine Williams Swire and her husband Rev. Bradley Swire, Thomas Mark Williams, Michael Paul Williams, Jonathan Luke Williams, Chelsea Taylor Abshire, Hannah Marie Williams, Abigail Rose Williams, Douglas Michael Ducote, Jr., Tyler James Ducote, Andrew Michael Hedlesky, Philip Roger Hedlesky and his wife Sophie, and Emily Louise Hedlesky; and great grandchildren, Allison Marie Swire and Karra Faith Swire.
The family extends sincere appreciation to Dr. Ben Williams, Dr. Ron Lewis, Jr., Dr. Richard Gilmore, Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, and Dr. Ahad Lodhi.
Due to social distancing associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date at St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church followed by a private family service at the Phelps family plot in the historic American Cemetery in Natchitoches, La. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church Missions Projects and Manna Ministries. She will always be remembered by her dazzling smile and her bright blue eyes!
Published in American Press on Apr. 12, 2020