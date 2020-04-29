Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Marie Reeves


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Marie Reeves Obituary
Alice Marie Reeves, age 98, of Hackberry, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Alice was born on Aug. 1, 1921, in Hackberry, La.
Alice was a lifelong member of St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church. Alice drove for the Army Air Corps, was one of the first telephone operators in Hackberry, she retired from Cameron Parish School Board as a Bus Driver, and as a Mosquito Control Driver. She was on the Board of Directors for Counseling of Aging. Alice loved traveling, sewing, helping people in need, but especially taking care of her family. She also loved competing in the Senior Olympics from 1984 to 2015. Alice loved watching Rodeos and especially Bull Riding.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elray "Pineknot" Reeves; daughter, Madeline "Puddy" Solina; son, Lester "Buster" Reeves; son, Leonard "Boomer" Reeves; son, Gilbert Reeves; and her parents, Leonard and Alizina Little.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are a son, David Reeves and wife Loretta (caregiver); 12 grandchildren, Marquette Tyner and husband Jim, Matthew Solina, Robert Reeves and wife Paige, Janice Beene and husband Michael, Mitchell Reeves and wife Nicole, Leonard Reeves and wife Beverly, Shawn Reeves, Jason Whitlock, Krystal Whitlock, Gabrielle Reeves and Abigail Reeves; 31 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and service will be private under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Arvind Minz, HGN will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church Cemetery.
A very special thank you to the staff at Amedisys Hospice for the excellent and loving care given to the family through this difficult time.
Published in American Press on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -