|
|
Alice Marie Reeves, age 98, of Hackberry, La., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Alice was born on Aug. 1, 1921, in Hackberry, La.
Alice was a lifelong member of St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church. Alice drove for the Army Air Corps, was one of the first telephone operators in Hackberry, she retired from Cameron Parish School Board as a Bus Driver, and as a Mosquito Control Driver. She was on the Board of Directors for Counseling of Aging. Alice loved traveling, sewing, helping people in need, but especially taking care of her family. She also loved competing in the Senior Olympics from 1984 to 2015. Alice loved watching Rodeos and especially Bull Riding.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elray "Pineknot" Reeves; daughter, Madeline "Puddy" Solina; son, Lester "Buster" Reeves; son, Leonard "Boomer" Reeves; son, Gilbert Reeves; and her parents, Leonard and Alizina Little.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are a son, David Reeves and wife Loretta (caregiver); 12 grandchildren, Marquette Tyner and husband Jim, Matthew Solina, Robert Reeves and wife Paige, Janice Beene and husband Michael, Mitchell Reeves and wife Nicole, Leonard Reeves and wife Beverly, Shawn Reeves, Jason Whitlock, Krystal Whitlock, Gabrielle Reeves and Abigail Reeves; 31 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and service will be private under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Arvind Minz, HGN will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church Cemetery.
A very special thank you to the staff at Amedisys Hospice for the excellent and loving care given to the family through this difficult time.
Published in American Press on Apr. 29, 2020