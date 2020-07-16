Alice Herrin Penny entered heaven the morning of July 15, and was greeted by her husband, Ted; and her son, Darrel; and all of her siblings and parents. What a glorious reunion she experienced.

Alice loved children and was the cook at Sale Street Baptist Church Day Care for 30 years. She taught the 3year old class in Sunday School for 25 years. She will be remembered for her kindness and always making cookies, brownies, soup or gumbo for those in need. With Alice you never had to guess what she was thinking, because whatever popped into her head, popped right out of her mouth. She was funny and what made it funnier, is that she didn't know how humorous she really was.

Those left to miss her uncanny humor are her daughters, Lynn Randall (John), Pam Iatesta (Henry) and Julie Reina (Paul); and her granddaughter she raised, Lesli Hartley (Matt). She adored her seven grandchildren and her seven great-grandchildren and will be watching from the best seat when the eighth one is born in November.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kahn and the compassionate and overworked staff at Memorial Hospital 9th Floor ICU and the caring staff at Resthaven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Due to COVID regulations and the rise in cases, there will be a private family service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to East Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 5400 Hwy 397, Lake Charles, LA 70607.

