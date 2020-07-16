1/1
Alice (Herrin) Penny
1936 - 2020
Alice Herrin Penny entered heaven the morning of July 15, and was greeted by her husband, Ted; and her son, Darrel; and all of her siblings and parents. What a glorious reunion she experienced.
Alice loved children and was the cook at Sale Street Baptist Church Day Care for 30 years. She taught the 3year old class in Sunday School for 25 years. She will be remembered for her kindness and always making cookies, brownies, soup or gumbo for those in need. With Alice you never had to guess what she was thinking, because whatever popped into her head, popped right out of her mouth. She was funny and what made it funnier, is that she didn't know how humorous she really was.
Those left to miss her uncanny humor are her daughters, Lynn Randall (John), Pam Iatesta (Henry) and Julie Reina (Paul); and her granddaughter she raised, Lesli Hartley (Matt). She adored her seven grandchildren and her seven great-grandchildren and will be watching from the best seat when the eighth one is born in November.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kahn and the compassionate and overworked staff at Memorial Hospital 9th Floor ICU and the caring staff at Resthaven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Due to COVID regulations and the rise in cases, there will be a private family service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to East Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 5400 Hwy 397, Lake Charles, LA 70607.

Published in American Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
July 15, 2020
Praying for each one of you during this time.
Nancy Naquin Carlton
Friend
July 15, 2020
Another godly woman left earth and entered heaven. She was a brave soldier beloved by all her family and all who knew her. She is truly home now✝
Mary Orsak
Friend
July 15, 2020
Lynn, our prayers go out to you and your family at this time. GOD be with you.
Cathy McCown
Friend
July 15, 2020
I'm so sorry for the entire family's loss. I pray that Our Lord brings Joy in your every memory of Mrs. Alice.
Martha Damian
Friend
July 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family and May he bring comfort to those left behind
Jill Cormier
Friend
July 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gertie Rodriguez
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
Pam, Julie, and all Miss Alice's family, our prayers are with you. She will be missed by so many. Take care, prayers and love to you. The Dennys
Jerry Denny
Friend
July 15, 2020
What a great lady and wonderful Christian soul she was . We miss her and Ted and look to the time we meet again in Heaven ! What a great time that will be . Our Prayers and thoughts are with you . God Bless each of you ! Yours in Christ,
Richard &Pat Tupper
July 15, 2020
Prayers for the family
Tammy Harris
Friend
July 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in knowing where she is spending eternity. Always keep her precious memories in your heart. I am grateful I had the chance to meet your sweet precious mom. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Hilda Wright
Friend
July 15, 2020
Lynn, I was saddened to see this news and wanted you to know that you and your family will be in my prayers in the days to come. Take care of yourself and may God be with you in your time of sorrow.
LouAnn
Friend
July 15, 2020
Mr Paul, Mrs Julie, Casey and Nick,
We are so very sorry for your loss. I know you all treasured your time with her and this will leave a big hole in your family. Take comfort in the memories you have and in knowing that she is home! Know of our prayers for you during this time.
Katherine Yoes
Friend
