Alida Marie Soileau Leopaul was born June 6, 1941, to Harris and Mathilda Soileau in Mamou, La.

Alida was a devout and lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake Charles where she attended with her children most every Sunday. A firm and determined mother she raised her children with honor, discipline and respect.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her five children, Walter Ceaser of Houston, Texas, Mathilda (Donald) Montgomery of Houston, Texas, Betty (Barry) Williams, Gregory Ceaser of Lake Charles, La., and Cinda (Leopold) Williams of Houston, Texas; her grandsons, Walter Ceaser Jr., Juestin Ceaser, Christian Ceaser, Dillon Ceaser, Sherman Wilson Jr. and LA Williams; her granddaughters, Whitney Mills and Tonya Williams; three sisters, Jessie Lynn Soileau of Mamou, La., Barbara Gibson of Alexandria, La., and Grenda Williams of Garwood, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Alida was married to Joseph W. Ceaser for many years. To this union seven children were born, Joseph Jr. (deceased), Freda Marie Ceaser (deceased), Walter, Mathilda, Betty, Gregory and Cinda. For many years with tenacity, style and grace, she raised her children as a single mother until she met and married Joseph Ray Leopaul in 1982 and they remained married until his death in 2010.

Alida departed this life on May 31, 2020, in Houston, Texas, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harris and Mathilda Soileau; her husband, Joseph Ray Leopaul; her daughter, Freda Marie Ceaser; and her son, Joseph Ceaser Jr.; her brothers, June, Dadlen and Adam Soileau; and her sisters, Perry (Soileau) Guillory and Jessie Mae Mose; and the Love of her life, Coach Henry T. Williams.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, 8 to 10 a.m at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store