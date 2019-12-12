Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Aline Fontenot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aline B Fontenot


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aline B Fontenot Obituary
Aline B. Fontenot, 92, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born to her late parents, Alcee and Elia Bouquet Benoit, on Oct. 20, 1927, in Gum Cove, La. She enjoyed dancing, cooking and taught water aerobic exercises well into her 80s. Aline loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, and loved having parties. She so loved her family. Aline was the last of her family of 11 children.
She is survived by her four sons, Jimmy Fontenot (Monica) of Humble, Texas, Greg Fontenot (Katie) of Lake Charles, La., Wayne Fontenot (Sue) of Lake Charles, La., Geoffrey Fontenot (Laurie) of Vinton, La.; one daughter, Janice Breaux (Kim) of Spring Branch, Texas; one sister-in-law, Elvena Benoit of Ellisville, Miss.; one brother-in-law, Edwin C. Fontenot Jr. of Orlando, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Aline was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmy Lee Fontenot Sr.; siblings, Eraste, Agnes, Edna, Laura, Lawrence, Rennie, Louise, Ruth, Robert and Arsene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Monsignor Jace Eskind officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the procession to the church.
Published in American Press on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -