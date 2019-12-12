|
|
Aline B. Fontenot, 92, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born to her late parents, Alcee and Elia Bouquet Benoit, on Oct. 20, 1927, in Gum Cove, La. She enjoyed dancing, cooking and taught water aerobic exercises well into her 80s. Aline loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, and loved having parties. She so loved her family. Aline was the last of her family of 11 children.
She is survived by her four sons, Jimmy Fontenot (Monica) of Humble, Texas, Greg Fontenot (Katie) of Lake Charles, La., Wayne Fontenot (Sue) of Lake Charles, La., Geoffrey Fontenot (Laurie) of Vinton, La.; one daughter, Janice Breaux (Kim) of Spring Branch, Texas; one sister-in-law, Elvena Benoit of Ellisville, Miss.; one brother-in-law, Edwin C. Fontenot Jr. of Orlando, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Aline was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmy Lee Fontenot Sr.; siblings, Eraste, Agnes, Edna, Laura, Lawrence, Rennie, Louise, Ruth, Robert and Arsene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Monsignor Jace Eskind officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the procession to the church.
Published in American Press on Dec. 12, 2019