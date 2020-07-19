It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Allain G. Davidson, Jr. He went to eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020 after a long valiant battle with an illness.
Allain was born to Allain G. Davidson, Sr. and Ruth Rose Davidson on August 2, 1943 in Plaquemine, Louisiana.
He graduated from Plaquemine High School. From LSU he furthered his education by receiving several degrees - a Bachelor of Arts in Politics, a Masters of Business Administration, and a degree from the Graduate School of Banking.
He used his gifts and talents to commit to loyal service to his family, his vocation, his community and his country. He received his accreditation as a stock broker and later as a trust officer. He worked as a trust officer for Hibernia Bank, Calcasieu Marine Bank, and later retired from Argent Trust Company as Vice President and Regional Manager.
He served his country as an intelligence officer in the Navy and retired from the Navy Reserves as a Lieutenant Commander.
He served on several community boards including the Southwest Louisiana Community Foundation, the Lake Charles Symphony, and was an active member of the Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club.
He loved snow skiing and was a true Southwest Louisiana sportsman loving to fish and hunt ducks.
He embraced the Catholic faith by completing the RCIA program in 2013
Although his accomplishments and interests were many and his devotion to service to others evident throughout his life he will always be most remembered for his upright and outstanding character. He was and remains a loving and loyal example of the utmost integrity, honor and loyalty to family, community, and country. His kind heart, sharp mind, and delightful wit brought joy to the lives of those who knew him.
Those who will continue to cherish his life with fond memories are his loving wife of 37 years, Marie, and his daughter, Mary Soto and husband Edgar and two precious grandchildren, Elias and Sophia. Also to cherish his life and memory are his brother Dr. Norman Davidson and wife Elaine and their children and families, Norman, Jr (Angie), Ruth Hey (Paul) and Ann Sellers (Rick), several cousins and their families, and many friends.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Brookdale and the Memory Care Unit and Harbor Hospice who have given him loving and compassionate care for the last five years. The family is also so grateful for all the family, friends and religious community prayer warriors who helped us on this long difficult journey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. The Rev Levi Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a rosary at 11 a.m.
Flowers can be sent to the funeral home and/or donations can be made to the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Donations may be made online at brain.northwestern.edu
, Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease, giving , or to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 617 W. Claude St. Lake Charles, La. 70605
Considering current Covid 19 circumstances, the family, Johnson Funeral Home, and the Diocese of Lake Charles respectfully request that all attendants wear a face mask.