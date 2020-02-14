|
|
Allan "Tommy" Clyde Thompson, 99, longtime resident of Lake Charles, La., and more recently a resident of Princeton, W.Va., passed on to be with the Lord early Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at a private residence near Camp Creek, W.Va.
He lived a long and fulfilled life and is now released from the inexorable and relentless presence of dementia. He was born on Dec. 16, 1920, to Allan Hodges and Ouida Thompson in Leesville, La. Tommy grew up in Nederland, Texas, and attended LSU until he enlisted in the World War II effort. He retired from the USAF after 20+ years of service both in wartime (Pacific theater) and peace as an airplane mechanic and had a second career as a plant operator for Conoco refineries in Lake Charles until retiring in the 1980s.
He married Marjorie Edmundson Thompson on Feb. 16, 1946, and remained so for 49 years until her death in 1995. They had two sons, Allan Dale, born 1953, and John William, born 1958. He remarried Nancy Reed of Rockville, Va., where they lived for a short while until her death in 2002. He moved back to live in Moss Bluff, La., where he was an active member of FBC, Lake Charles until moving in 2014 to live near family in Princeton W.Va. There he was an active member of FBC Princeton.
In his earlier years he was a camper and traveler; he always walked daily at least two miles and in retirement built a home near Prien Lake. He enjoyed reading military biographies and listening to music in his den. Tommy is survived by his children, their spouses, and their children: Allan Dale (Jana) with sons Ryan (Sarah) and Joel Thompson; and John William (Linda) and son David Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brothers (and fellow World War II veterans), Bill Thompson and Ellis Thompson.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10-11 a.m. at J.E. Hixson and Sons on Ryan St. in Lake Charles, La. Funeral service will directly follow at 11 a.m. in the Hixson Chapel of the Lilies. Dr. Allan Thompson will officiate the service joined by several family members. Interment will be immediately following at the Consolata Gardens in south Lake Charles, La., with Hixson's coordinating final arrangements including military honors. Memorial donations may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, La., a long standing love of Tommy's.
The family rejoices in Tommy's home-going to be with his Savior and Lord. We wish to thank Glenwood Retirement Center, Mary and Freddy Heath, their workers, and Amedisys, all in W.Va., for the kindnesses extended to our father, friend and brother in Christ.
Published in American Press on Feb. 14, 2020