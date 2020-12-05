1/1
Allen "Wayne" Bourque Jr
Allen "Wayne" Bourque Jr. of Lake Charles passed away on September 12, 2020. Wayne is survived by his sons, Trey Young and Owen Bourque; his granddaughter, Isabella Ware; his brother, Sean Bourque (Erica); and his sisters, Christy Holmes (Tim); Monique Romero; Monica Garcille; Candy DeMary (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Wayne Bourque, Sr. and Carlton Ann Melancon.
Wayne was born in Lake Charles and attended Barbe High School. Wayne became a certified welder working offshore and on land. Wayne was a gifted artist doing glass etchings and drawings. Wayne was loved by his family and friends. He will be missed beyond measure by so many who knew and loved him.
Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced via Facebook.

Published in American Press on Dec. 5, 2020.
