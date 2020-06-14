JENNINGS - Allen was born in Lake Charles, La. on Sunday, April 11, 1926 to Allen J. Medus Sr. and Lorena Theriot. He was called from his earthly life on Friday, June 12, 2020. Allen worked as a CPA. He was instrumental in many endeavors. His business savvy and willingness to work toward progress helped make Jennings what it is today. The growth of Jeff Davis Bank, evolution of Jennings American Legion Hospital and construction of the Southwest Louisiana War Veteran's Home, all have one thing in common---Allen Medus Jr. For much of his career, Allen wore many hats---from soldier as a Marine in World War II to accountant (CPA) to business owner. He was honored as a Local Legend for his many accomplishments. Allen also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was an avid rose grower and exceptional bar-b-que cook. Last but not least he loved spending time and making memories with his family and friends. Allen was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Allen is survived by his poodle, Mickey; his children, David J. Medus of Lake Charles, La., Carl L. (Evie) Medus of Duluth, Ga., Paul S. Medus of Opelousas, La., Kathryn Medus Sullivan of Springfield, La., Gregory Medus of Lake Charles, La., Julie Medus LeJeune of Houston, Texas; his special daughter, Elizabeth McBurney of Lafayette, La.; his five grandchildren, Alison Trudell, Marcus LeJeune (Evie), Lindsey Junca (Harold), Kristina Harris (Marc), and Chassity Leger; his 12 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Emma, Evan, Kyle, Scarlett, Sterling, Sawyer, Mackenzie, Katie-Lynn, Jordyn, Asa and Abigail.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Lorena Theriot Schroeder and Allen Medus Sr.; his beloved wife of 69 years, Elonide Caldwell Medus; his two brothers, Woodrow Medus, and Ben Medus.
Funeral Services for Allen J. Medus Jr., 94 of Jennings, La. will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings, La. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Charles McMillin officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with Full Military Rites. Those chosen to carry Allen to his final resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be Marcus LeJeune, Terry Terrebonne, Harold Junca, Dan Donald, Paul Medus, and Greg Medus. Honorary pallbearer will be Johnny Bolles.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home beginning on Sunday, June 14th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Monday, June 15th at 8 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Service at 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Jun. 14, 2020.