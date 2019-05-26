Allen Levy Credeur of Lake Charles, La., and Houston, Texas, after a short illness, passed away at the age of 86 Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Houston.

Allen was born in Lake Charles Feb. 10, 1933, where he attended LaGrange High School (Class of 1951). After serving in the U.S. Navy, he attended Louisiana State University (LSU) and graduated in 1959. Allen is survived by his wife, Orpha; son, Brian; daughter-in-law, Corey; grandchildren, Maya and Alexander; nephews, Wayne Crader, John Credeur Jr., Michael Credeur and Zeke Elliott; nieces, Eunice French (Jerry), Sherill Myers (James), Sally-Jo Robbins, Cindy Hunt (Glen), Diane Olivier, Wendy Roberts (Jerry) and Trina Credeur; and others in his extended family. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Anatole and Ada Credeur; brothers, Pierre and John; sisters, Herdie and Eunice; nieces, Jeanne Elliott and Nancy Crader; and nephews, Carter Robbins and Fred Olivier.

An avid golfer with a very low handicap, Allen shot a hole-in-one when younger and two holes-in-one during his 78th year. He also enjoyed needlepoint, which he took up in 1976, and produced many exceptional pieces over the years.

Allen was an accountant for Tony Robbins, which allowed him to travel extensively including Fiji, New Zealand and Australia.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your local animal shelter or St. Jude's Hospital.

Services will be at 1 p.m. June 1, 2019, at The Foundry Church located at 10203 Fry Rd, Cypress, TX 77433. Published in American Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary