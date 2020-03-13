|
|
Allen Ray Brown, a resident of Fields, La., was born Sept. 9, 1934, in DeQuincy, and passed away March 10, 2020, at the age of 85. Ray proudly served his country for 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corp. He retired from Citgo in 1983 where he was employed as a supervisor. Ray served as the Justice of the Peace in Beauregard Parish from 1995 until his retirement in 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette Gill Brown; children, Allen Richard Brown, Jesse Randall Brown and wife Sandra and Sondra Colleen Boyer and husband Clay; nine grandchildren, Allen Richard Brown II, David Randall Brown, Randall Cody Brown, Brandon Corey Brown, Deanna Michell Billiot, Joshua Eric Brown, Amanda Nicole Lee, Baylon Kyle Boyer, Dustin Clay Boyer; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Rufus Brown and Virginia Cooley; brothers, David Brown and Ronald Lewis Brown; and sister, Betty Ashworth.
The family will receive friends 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Temple Baptist Church, 310 LeBlanc St., DeQuincy, La. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Temple Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Streams, the Rev. Terry Lee and the Rev. Chris Billiot officiating. Interment to follow at Masonic Cemetery, DeQuincy, La.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, LA 70633.
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2020