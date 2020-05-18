On May 16, 2020, Allie Mae Demeritt entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior at the age of 95.
Allie Mae was born on July 2, 1924 in Kaplan, La to Elas and Emma Meaux. She married the late Andrus Demeritt on May 21, 1947, they resided in Lake Charles where they raised four daughters, Patsy, Janie, Sandra, and Valrae.
Allie Mae was a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she taught Sunday School, served as Church Treasurer for seventeen years and was a member of the choir. She had an unwavering faith in God which she shared with those around her. She loved to serve others and spent countless hours as a selfless volunteer at Abraham's Tent.
Allie Mae will have a joyful reunion in heaven with her loving husband of 58 years, Andrus Demeritt, daughter Patsy and son in law Doug Cochran, daughter Janie Demeritt, grandsons Adam Duhon and James Cochran, as well as her brothers and sisters Mason Meaux, Una Hill, Royson Meaux, and Velta Myers.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters Valrae Duhon (Thomas) of Lake Charles and Sandra Bailey (A.C.) of Zachary. ten grandchildren, Amy Wilkinson; Andrew Duhon (Amber); Ashley Collins (Steven); Asa Bailey; Amanda Bermudez (Jonathan); Andrus Bailey (Michelle); Laurie Bailey; Charlene Taylor (Johnny); Shelly Caldwell (Kevin); and Pamela Oakes. 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered as a shining light in the life of others and a true Christian. Her faith, compassion, and unconditional love made her an inspiration to all that knew her. Allie Mae's loved ones will cherish her reminders that there are no coincidences in this life but that "the Lord works in mysterious way." Her life will forever be celebrated as comfort is found in the fact that she has made it to her eternal resting place.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. David Dewitt will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. and continue until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Iowa First United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family would like to thank Allie Mae's great granddaughter Chasity Peloquin for providing exceptional comfort and care in her last days as well as the incredible staff of Harbor Hospice.
Published in American Press on May 18, 2020.