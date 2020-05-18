Allie Mae Demeritt
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 16, 2020, Allie Mae Demeritt entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior at the age of 95.
Allie Mae was born on July 2, 1924 in Kaplan, La to Elas and Emma Meaux. She married the late Andrus Demeritt on May 21, 1947, they resided in Lake Charles where they raised four daughters, Patsy, Janie, Sandra, and Valrae.
Allie Mae was a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she taught Sunday School, served as Church Treasurer for seventeen years and was a member of the choir. She had an unwavering faith in God which she shared with those around her. She loved to serve others and spent countless hours as a selfless volunteer at Abraham's Tent.
Allie Mae will have a joyful reunion in heaven with her loving husband of 58 years, Andrus Demeritt, daughter Patsy and son in law Doug Cochran, daughter Janie Demeritt, grandsons Adam Duhon and James Cochran, as well as her brothers and sisters Mason Meaux, Una Hill, Royson Meaux, and Velta Myers.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters Valrae Duhon (Thomas) of Lake Charles and Sandra Bailey (A.C.) of Zachary. ten grandchildren, Amy Wilkinson; Andrew Duhon (Amber); Ashley Collins (Steven); Asa Bailey; Amanda Bermudez (Jonathan); Andrus Bailey (Michelle); Laurie Bailey; Charlene Taylor (Johnny); Shelly Caldwell (Kevin); and Pamela Oakes. 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered as a shining light in the life of others and a true Christian. Her faith, compassion, and unconditional love made her an inspiration to all that knew her. Allie Mae's loved ones will cherish her reminders that there are no coincidences in this life but that "the Lord works in mysterious way." Her life will forever be celebrated as comfort is found in the fact that she has made it to her eternal resting place.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. David Dewitt will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. and continue until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Iowa First United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family would like to thank Allie Mae's great granddaughter Chasity Peloquin for providing exceptional comfort and care in her last days as well as the incredible staff of Harbor Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
MAY
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved