Unites States Army, Vietnam War Veteran, Alridge Thomas (Tom Cat), 75, passed away April 4, 2019, in the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings, La. Alridge enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1970.

Alridge was born November 30, 1943, to the late Theresa Fruge Thomas and Otis Thomas Sr., in Lake Charles, La., and attended W.O. Boston High School. Alridge married the love of his life, Consuella (Red) Guidry Thomas and to this union, three children were born. During his life, Alridge worked at Dunam Price and Firestone.

Alridge was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He donated faithfully to St. Jude and Feed the Children, where he often received photos of children he adopted through donations and proudly displayed their pictures on the refrigerator.

Alridge Thomas is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Consuella Thomas; his two sons, James Thomas and Christopher Thomas (D'Shaun); his siblings, Otis Thomas Jr. (Patricia), Barbara Thomas Hebert (Louis) and Ray Anthony Thomas (Regina); his eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one God-daughter, Erica Guillory; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theresa and Otis Thomas Sr., and his daughter, Yvette Nicole Thomas Johnson, also a U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran.

Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. April 13, 2019, at Fondel Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Combre Memorial Park.

The family would like to express many thanks to the staff of the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings, and also Lamm Hospice for their caring service. Published in American Press on Apr. 12, 2019