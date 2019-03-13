Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Westlake, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alta Juneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alta Bernice Juneau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alta Bernice Juneau Obituary
Alta Bernice Juneau, 92 of Westlake, La., passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Reeves, La., and graduated from Gillis High School in 1946. She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 407 and a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Alta was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Numa Juneau.
Left to cherish her memories is her son; Louis Juneau Jr. of Moss Bluff; daughters, Brenda Juneau and David Barbery of Lake Charles, Debra Broussard of Westlake; two sisters, Nadine Vinson of Lake Charles, La., and Yvonne Cude of Lumberton, Texas; seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now