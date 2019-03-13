Alta Bernice Juneau, 92 of Westlake, La., passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Reeves, La., and graduated from Gillis High School in 1946. She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 407 and a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Alta was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Numa Juneau.

Left to cherish her memories is her son; Louis Juneau Jr. of Moss Bluff; daughters, Brenda Juneau and David Barbery of Lake Charles, Debra Broussard of Westlake; two sisters, Nadine Vinson of Lake Charles, La., and Yvonne Cude of Lumberton, Texas; seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff, La.