|
|
Altha Elliott, age 86, of Westlake, La passed away on Thursday Feb. 27, 2020. Altha was born Aug. 4, 1933 to Ralpph Hugh Quinn and the former Lottie Royer.
Ms. Elliott was a life member of Daughters' of the American Revolution and a member of Daughters' of the Confederacy. Altha enjoyed traveling, baking for her enormous family and an avid LSU football fan which she cheered for every game, ""Geaux Tigers""!
She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Larry Elliott; her parents; one daughter, Keitha Henagan; one grandson, Ryan Sisco; four brothers, Percy Quinn, Richard Quinn, Barney Quinn, Albert ""Karo"" Quinn; one sister Comolette Murdaugh.
She is survived by three sons, Monty Chisolm and wife Simonia of Moss Bluff, La, Quintin Chisolm of Oakland, CA, and Tim Chisolm and wife Priti of Westlake, LA; one daughter, Kari Sokolow and husband Mark of Houston, Texas; one son in law, Jimmy Henagan of DeQuincy; ten grandchildren, Susan Sisco, Veronica Odum, Danielle Fairfield, Sara Dushkin, David Sokolow, John Wesley Chisolm, Jacob Chisolm, Olivia Chisolm, Joseph Chisolm, and Nolan Chisolm; two great grandchildren, and one sister Freda Cornner.
The family will welcome friends at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. until time of service. A celebration of her life will begin at 10 a.m., led by her loving family.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2020