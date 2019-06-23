Alton E. Allison Sr., passed away peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019, in Lake Charles, La. Alton was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Caney, La., to Edmond and Jessie Allison.

Following high school in Vinton, La., he served in the U.S. Airforce for four years. After leaving the U.S. Airforce, he and his wife, Theda, moved their young family to LeBleu Settlement where they reside today.

Alton retired from DOTD after 30 plus years of service in 2003. He enjoyed his retirement; especially spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of his favorite moments were spent on the front porch swing visiting with family, friends and everyone that would stop by.

He is preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; nieces and nephews.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Theda Allison; children, Alton (Glenda) Allison Jr., Bonita (Rob) Yarbrough and Juanita (Jim) Dupont; grandchildren, Ally (Justin) Foreman, Scott Allison, Katherine Bell (fiancé David Jones), Robert Allison, Matthew Allison and Rebecca (Kade) Aucoin; one bonus grandchild, Heath (Jenny) Nunez; one great-grandchild, Cade Foreman; and three bonus great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with Pastor Ray Varnado officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Lake Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home, with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m., and will resume from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday. Pallbearers assisting in his service are Alton Allison Jr., Scott Allison, Bobby Allison, Matt Allison, Justin Foreman and Kade Aucoin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Alton's name. Published in American Press on June 23, 2019