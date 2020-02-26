Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Alva Hidalgo
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Consolata Cemetery
Alva Anthony "Tony" Hidalgo Jr.


1937 - 2020
Alva Anthony "Tony" Hidalgo Jr. Obituary
Alva Anthony ""Tony"" Hidalgo, Jr., 82, of Big Lake, LA died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Mr. Hidalgo was born September 25, 1937 in Lake Charles, La. and has been a residence of Big Lake since 1996. He worked as a port supervisor with the Lake Charles Stevedores at the Port of Lake Charles. He enjoyed spending time outdoors in his yard and taking care of his property. He had a great love for his wife and was always there for her.
Mr. Hidalgo is survived by his son, Mark ""Anthony"" Hidalgo and wife Ashley of Big Lake; step-sons, Jamey Rothkamm of Baton Rouge and David Scott Rothkamm and wife Lori of Humble, Texas; and grandchildren, Katie Bell, Audrey and Vivian Rothkamm.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Kathy Williams Hidalgo; step-son, Charles Patrick Rothkamm; and parents, Alva Athony Hidalgo, Sr. and Verda Marie Hidalgo.
His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Consolata Cemetery. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2020
