Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Alvin Allen Ellis

Alvin Allen Ellis Obituary
Alvin Allen Ellis, 88, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in his daughter's residence.
He was a native of DeQuincy, and had been a resident of Sulphur for the last 60 years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Alvin enjoyed traveling, painting, hunting, fishing, gardening and woodworking. He was a member of Houston River Baptist Church and V.F.W. Post #8107.
Survivors include his children, Roger Ellis of Moss Bluff, Beth Hoffpauir and husband Ronnie of Sulphur, and Vickie Steiner of Sulphur; six grandchildren, Marcus Hoffpauir, Melanie Hoffpauir, Marlana Mancuso, Caiti Landreneau, Cassidi St. Romain and Corbin Ellis; and seven great-grandchildren, Austin Hoffpauir, Haylie Hoffpauir, Makayla Mancuso, Myah Mancuso, Jaxon Mancuso, Grady Hoffpauir and Cohen Hoffpauir. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie LeDoux Ellis.
His funeral will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Lonnie Gothrup will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Lake Charles. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on July 10, 2019
