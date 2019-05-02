Home

Kings Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive
Lake Charles, MO 70601
337-439-7729
Alvin Jackson
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kings Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive
Lake Charles, MO 70601
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Kings Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive
Lake Charles, MO 70601
Alvin Jackson Sr


Alvin Jackson Sr., 80, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Alvin was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Opelousas, La., and lived most of his adult life in Lake Charles, La. He was a member of the Lake Charles Seventh Day Adventist Church and worked as a "greeter" at Walmart on the Bayou until he became ill and could no longer work.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Margaret Jackson; and nine children.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. at King's Funeral Home. Pastor Byron Francois will officiate. Burial will follow in Perkins Cemetery in Westlake, LA under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 2, 2019
