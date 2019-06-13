Alvin James (Jimmy) Savoie, 78, of Lake Charles, died June 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. Mr. Savoie was born on Jan. 10, 1941, in Orange, Texas. He was the son of Alvin Claude Savoie and Dorothy Miller Savoie. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Margaret Sue (Wathor) Savoie.

He is survived by his brother, David Bruce Savoie of Lake Charles; his son, Damien Savoie of Sharpsburg, Ga.; his son, Peter Savoie of Bossier City, La.; his daughter, Katrina Picard of Bossier City, La., and her husband, Joseph Picard III; and his son, Matthew Savoie of Houston, Texas; and his five grandchildren, Victoria (Picard) Price, Sarah Savoie, Jackson Picard, Hunter Picard, and Ryan Savoie; and by his constant companion, his little poodle, Sweetie.

Mr. Savoie graduated from Marion High School. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years as an aviation machinist mate at Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Puerto Rico where he ran the flight line. He returned to Lake Charles where in 1966 he married Margaret Wathor. He worked as an operator at Continental Oil, a salesman at various retailers, and as an electrician in business with his brother. After raising their four children, James and Margaret moved to South Carolina where she worked for Liberty Life and he worked for Perrigo. Upon Margaret's passing in 2006, he returned to Lake Charles.

After his return to Lake Charles he took up beekeeping, raised chickens and rabbits, tended his very plentiful garden, and shared the fruits of his labor at the local farmers markets. He kept up with his lifelong hobby of stamp collecting. He also enjoyed working at the Glad Tidings Food pantry. His other loves included Bluebell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream and his daughter's homemade fudge.

His graveside service will be held on June 15, at 3 p.m., at The Consolata Cemetery Chapel in Lake Charles where he will be laid to rest with his wife and parents.