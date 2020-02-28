Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311

Alvin James Toups Jr


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin James Toups Jr Obituary
It is with deep sadness that the family of Alvin James Toups Jr., age 71, announces his unexpected passing away on Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center. His family will celebrate his life in a private ceremony.
Survivors include his children, Jason Toups, Carrie Toups Frazier, Kevin Toups and his wife Crystal, Aaron Toups, and his stepson Erik Olson and wife Larisa; his father, Alvin Toups Sr.; his grandchildren, Heather Larkin, Lauren Toups, Garrett Lutz, Baylee Frazier, Dakota Toups, Evan Martin, Caden Toups, Luke and Levi Olson; his great-grandchildren, Kye and Abby Sherman; his two brothers, Mike Toups and wife Pam, and Mark Toups and wife Tina; and his former spouse, Brenda DeBlanc Toups. He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Leonard Toups.
Alvin was born in Lafayette on Oct. 22, 1948, to Alvin and Myrtle Toups and later a resident of Texas. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps., where he received numerous medals and honors including a Purple Heart. After the war, he worked as a Landman for 10 years and went on to attend the University of North Texas where he earned his degree in computer engineering. He had a successful career as a systems engineer with BNSF Railroad and IBM. Alvin most enjoyed spending time with his family and had a fearless desire to pursue new adventures and experiences. He had a passionate talent for cooking and a limitless appreciation for the outdoors. His enthusiasm for life, joy of living and spirited presences will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions can be made in Alvin Toups, Jr.'s name to the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -