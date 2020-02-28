|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Alvin James Toups Jr., age 71, announces his unexpected passing away on Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center. His family will celebrate his life in a private ceremony.
Survivors include his children, Jason Toups, Carrie Toups Frazier, Kevin Toups and his wife Crystal, Aaron Toups, and his stepson Erik Olson and wife Larisa; his father, Alvin Toups Sr.; his grandchildren, Heather Larkin, Lauren Toups, Garrett Lutz, Baylee Frazier, Dakota Toups, Evan Martin, Caden Toups, Luke and Levi Olson; his great-grandchildren, Kye and Abby Sherman; his two brothers, Mike Toups and wife Pam, and Mark Toups and wife Tina; and his former spouse, Brenda DeBlanc Toups. He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Leonard Toups.
Alvin was born in Lafayette on Oct. 22, 1948, to Alvin and Myrtle Toups and later a resident of Texas. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps., where he received numerous medals and honors including a Purple Heart. After the war, he worked as a Landman for 10 years and went on to attend the University of North Texas where he earned his degree in computer engineering. He had a successful career as a systems engineer with BNSF Railroad and IBM. Alvin most enjoyed spending time with his family and had a fearless desire to pursue new adventures and experiences. He had a passionate talent for cooking and a limitless appreciation for the outdoors. His enthusiasm for life, joy of living and spirited presences will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions can be made in Alvin Toups, Jr.'s name to the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020