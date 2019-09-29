Home

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Alvin Lawrence Jr.


1952 - 2019
Alvin Lawrence Jr. Obituary
Alvin Lawrence Jr., 67, of Lake charles, La., went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Alvin was born July 11, 1952, in Lafayette, La.
Alvin worked as an Operator for Citgo Oil Refinery until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved being outdoors. Alvin was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who will never be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kyna Bill Johnson; grandson, Randall Carrier; parents, Alvin Lawrence Sr. and Martha Willis Lawrence; brother, Wilfred Lawrence, Sr.; mother-in-law, Irene Chavis Dartest; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Donald Dartest, Herebert Soileau and Timothy Lewis.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Shelia Lawrence; daughter, Aliesha "Bree" Schultz and husband, Quelon; four grandchildren, Kara Johnson, Ilhan Berry, Cane Schultz and Vega Schultz; brothers, Ronald Lawrence and wife, Jessie Mae, Ray Allen Lawrence Sr.; sister, Cynthia Nero and husband, Rayfield; brother-in-law, Willie Dartest and wife, Judy; seven sisters-in-law, Joyce Durham, Mary Manuel, Carolyn Soileau, Marilyn Dartest, Marena Lewis, Martha Sinegal and husband, Eddie Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Elder Horace Bernard will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Sept. 29, 2019
