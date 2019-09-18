|
|
Alvin Ray Geheb, 78, a longtime resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Sept. 16, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mr. Geheb was an active member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church for many years where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served as an usher there until he was no longer able to do so. As a devout Catholic, Alvin was dedicated to Our Lady and prayed his rosary daily. Alvin's devotion to his faith was second only to his devotion to his family. Alvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Alvin always saw the good in people and was very active in his children's lives and loved taking them camping and fishing. He was an accountant by trade and practiced until his health began to fail.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Marie Fall Geheb; and daughter, Mary Geheb.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Frances Feldman Geheb; children, Sheila Duhon and husband Michael and Christopher Geheb; brothers, Donny Geheb and Gerald Gehab and wife Betty; sister, Carolyn Campbell and husband Don; six grandchildren, Gabrielle, Chelsea, Josh, Tyler, Kelsey and Lincoln; and one great-grandchild, Kyleigh.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Margaret's Catholic Church on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. As per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Mr. Geheb's memory to Brighton Bridge Hospice.
Published in American Press on Sept. 18, 2019