Alyce Theresa Braud Gilmore, 63, passed away in her residence surrounded by her sisters and friends.

Alyce was born April 27, 1955, in Decatur, Ga., and raised in Thibodaux, La., where she attended E.D. White Catholic High School, and Nicholls State University. Alyce earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing and worked many years as an ICU and recovery room nurse.

Alyce was internationally known for her successful show beagle kennel, Bayou Oaks Beagles, breeding numerous AKC Show champion dogs and sound companions. Later in her life, she developed a passion for painting, working in oils and acrylics. Alyce was a devoted member of Living in Process Community. Through her activities in Living in Process and in the show beagle fancy, Alyce made lifelong friends all over the world. She had an infectious smile, a generous spirit, a sense of adventure and delightful sense of humor. Alyce loved horses, dogs, music and the natural world.

Those left to cherish her memory are sisters, Martha Toups (Kenneth) of Metairie, Paula Naquin (Tom) of Baton Rouge, Jeannine Braud of Grand Isle, and Maria Braud (Ned Haight) of Thibodaux; nephews, Richie, Christopher, Thomas Naquin and Tyler, Joel, Nickie Toups, along with their wives and children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrna Bourgeois Braud and Richard Braud; and brothers, Peter Braud and Richard Braud Jr.

A celebration of her life will be held on her 64th birthday, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Bette Talbot will facilitate the celebration. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service.