Amanda Marie Stephens Wildberger, 35, a resident of Lake Charles, went to be with her Lord on Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Amanda will be long remembered as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She possessed an unwavering faith in her Lord and praised him until her last breath. Amanda was strong willed and believed in having things done her way. She loved the outdoors, photography and strove daily to provide for her children.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lona Darlene Stephens; and her grandparents.
Amanda leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 8 years, Joseph Wildberger; her four adoring children, Dewayne Wildberger, Nicholas Clement, Logan Clement and Breahana Clement; father, Dwight Elkins and wife Rosalind; sisters, Heather Richardson, Stacie Burnworth and Jacklyn Barlow; brothers, Kenneth Burnworth and Jeremiah Gould; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends she made along the way.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 10, 2019