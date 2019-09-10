Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Wildberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Marie (Stephens) Wildberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Marie (Stephens) Wildberger Obituary
Amanda Marie Stephens Wildberger, 35, a resident of Lake Charles, went to be with her Lord on Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Amanda will be long remembered as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She possessed an unwavering faith in her Lord and praised him until her last breath. Amanda was strong willed and believed in having things done her way. She loved the outdoors, photography and strove daily to provide for her children.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lona Darlene Stephens; and her grandparents.
Amanda leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 8 years, Joseph Wildberger; her four adoring children, Dewayne Wildberger, Nicholas Clement, Logan Clement and Breahana Clement; father, Dwight Elkins and wife Rosalind; sisters, Heather Richardson, Stacie Burnworth and Jacklyn Barlow; brothers, Kenneth Burnworth and Jeremiah Gould; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends she made along the way.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now