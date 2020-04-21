|
Amos J. (Mutt) Welch, 87, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in a local hospital. He was the last surviving sibling of Amos R. and Orelia Gautreaux Welch born on July 13, 1932.
He was born and raised in Hackberry and lived all his life there, Mutt was a hardworking man and a jack of all trades, if he could not find something he needed, he made it himself. His working years included the oil field, plant worker, construction worker, fisherman and shrimper on a boat he built with his own hands. In his younger years her was an avid fisherman in the local waters around Hackberry and Cameron Parish. Later in life he became a passionate deer hunter spending hours in the woods in search of the perfect buck. He enjoyed visiting with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and making blackberry wine.
Mutt is survived by his four sons and spouses in which he took great pride, James (Doug) Welch Sr. and wife Clara, Kenneth (Kenny) Welch and wife Ann, Michael (Mike) Welch and wife Tammy, Daniel (Danny) Welch and wife Lawana, all of Hackberry. He also leaves to cherish his memory, eight grandchildren, James Welch Jr., Christopher Welch, Travis Welch, Eric Welch, Cory Welch and wife Misty, Kara Welch Pitre and husband Brandon, Curtis Welch and wife Kacey, and Steven Welch and wife Kristen. Along with 16 great-grandchildren, Bryce and Kenzie Welch, Peyton Delome, Tucker and Kale Welch, Press and Kyle Welch, Mela Welch, Tripp and Briggs, Everett, Lacie and Avalee Pitre, and Nevaeh, Kristina and Mason Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Cecile Welch. Last of all, his faithful companion for the past several years his dog, Gabby.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Annie Welch; his parents; three sisters; and three brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church Cemetery in Hackberry with Father Arvind Minz, HGN officiating under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 22, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a rosary at 11 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people at a time, as per state compliance.
Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2020