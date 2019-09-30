Home

Amos Thomas
Amos Mitchell Thomas Obituary
Amos Mitchell Thomas, 85, of Big Lake, died at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2019 in his home with his loving family at his side.
Mr. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Big Lake, attended Grand Lake High School and was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. He faithfully served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy where he served 4 years and was honorably discharged in 1961. Amos worked as a machinist for many years before retiring with PPG. He was a member of the local union 470 and loved to fish, play beanbag and bingo.
Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Jaous and Docie Ellender Thomas; one brother, Louis "LJ" Thomas; one sister, Gertrude Thomas and his son, Terry James Thomas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ardine Iste Thomas, of Grandlake; one son, Randy Thomas and his wife Regina, of Grandlake; one daughter Connie Martin and fiancé Glenn Nation of Iowa; two brothers, Joseph Thomas, Sr. and LeRoy Thomas, both of Lake Charles; four grandchildren, Duston Martin, Terry "Mitch" Thomas, Railey Martin, and Kaylee Thomas; and two great grandchildren, Raylyn Nation and Henley Thomas.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday September 30, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation continues on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service, 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. Burial, with Navy honors, will be at the Grandlake Community Cemetery.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Sept. 30, 2019
