Amos Mitchell Thomas, 85, of Big Lake, died at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2019 in his home with his loving family at his side.
Mr. Thomas was a lifelong resident of Big Lake, attended Grand Lake High School and was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. He faithfully served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy where he served 4 years and was honorably discharged in 1961. Amos worked as a machinist for many years before retiring with PPG. He was a member of the local union 470 and loved to fish, play beanbag and bingo.
Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Jaous and Docie Ellender Thomas; one brother, Louis "LJ" Thomas; one sister, Gertrude Thomas and his son, Terry James Thomas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ardine Iste Thomas, of Grandlake; one son, Randy Thomas and his wife Regina, of Grandlake; one daughter Connie Martin and fiancé Glenn Nation of Iowa; two brothers, Joseph Thomas, Sr. and LeRoy Thomas, both of Lake Charles; four grandchildren, Duston Martin, Terry "Mitch" Thomas, Railey Martin, and Kaylee Thomas; and two great grandchildren, Raylyn Nation and Henley Thomas.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday September 30, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation continues on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service, 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. Burial, with Navy honors, will be at the Grandlake Community Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Sept. 30, 2019