Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Amos Moore
Amos Moore


1960 - 2019
Amos Moore Obituary
Amos "Buddy" Moore, 59, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
He was born on July 23, 1960, in Sulphur, La., to Harvey and Betty Moore.
He was a hard-working man who traveled the world working as a supervisor in the oilfield for many years. He enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU and Texas Longhorn sports. He was known as a stern man who didn't hold back, but he deeply loved his wife, Debra Moore, and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Debra Moore; children, Zeke Champagne (Alexis), Hannah Champagne, and Kaleb Champagne (Christa); grandchildren, Julian Champagne and Addison Dunston; sister, Kathy Link (Gene); aunt, Rosebelle Moore; nephew, Jeremy Smith; and great niece, Rebecca Smith.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A private gathering of friends and family to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the to help fight prostate cancer.
Published in American Press on Oct. 2, 2019
