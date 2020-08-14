Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, beginning at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home of Mansura. Visitation will resume on Thursday at Christian Family Worship Center beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Funeral service for Amos Paul Laborde will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. in the Christian Family Worship Center in Mansura with Reverend Ronnie Bergeron officiating. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery in Hessmer.

Amos Laborde, 86, resident of Vinton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence. He was a Home Builder for 20 years and spent the rest of his career training horses. He loved hunting deer and duck, and fishing. He also loved dogs and cats, but his passion was horses.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lourdes "Lou" Laborde of Vinton; daughters, Margaret Jarreau and her husband Eddie of Hessmer, Peggy Deason and her husband Wayne of Hessmer, Debra Delancy of Sulphur; stepdaughters, Wendy Edwards of Pontchatoula, Tammy Walsh of Metairie, special step daughter, Ira Louella; son, Raymond Laborde and his wife Becky of Port Allen; grandchildren, Valerie Jarreau, Jason Jarreau, Jeremy, Joshua, Troy, and Margarite Laborde, Travis Deason, Monica Lemoine, Ashley Deason, Crystal Strickland, John Jackson, Tailar Stein, and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Carol Laborde; daughter, Jennie Jackson; parents, Ama and Nattie (Gauthier) Laborde; sisters, Eunice Watts and Louisiana Daigrepont; brothers, Lawrence and Lance Laborde.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jason Jarreau, Travis Deason, Troy Laborde, Joshua Laborde, Weston Anding and Kayton Brouillette.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store