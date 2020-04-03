|
|
Amy Celestine Hamilton, 78, departed this life on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her residence in Marrero, La. She was born March 21, 1942, to Houston Celestine and Sovilla Wilson Celestine in Lake Charles, La. She worked as a driving instructor and owner of Driver Rite Drivers Education School.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 57 years, Robert Hamilton Sr.; her children, Cindy (Michael) Martin, Terry Hamilton, Kim Hamilton, Kicha (Anthony) Pope, Robert Hamilton Jr. and Jason (Latise) Hamilton; her siblings, Emily Lavergne and Noel Celestine; 16 grandchildren, Kieuanna, Khalup, Khristian, Darria, Darren, Christopher, Taylor, Michael Diamond, Ramaal, Monte, Paey'lah, Jaslynn, Jason, Jakiem and Keven; five great-grandchildren, London, Khayden, Daylon, Kaedyn and Loyalty; her foster children, Tia, Mark and Tyisha; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Sovilla Celestine; six brothers, Larry, John, Houston, Joseph, Kenneth and James Celestine; and one sister, Anna Bell Ware.
A public walk-up window viewing will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at noon, private family viewing at 1 p.m. at King's Funeral Home and a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020