Amy Romero
Amy Lois Romero


1931 - 2020
Amy Lois Romero Obituary
Amy Lois Elmer Romero, 89, of Lake Charles, La., died at 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Mrs. Romero was born March 6, 1931, in Lake Charles, La., where she was a lifelong resident. She worked many years for Thermal Insulation and Hackberry Rod and Gun Club. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Mrs. Romero will always be remembered as an excellent cook who enjoyed sewing and cleaning and was devoted to her family.
Mrs. Romero is survived by her daughters, Alice Marie Reeves, Sylvia "Pat" Lovelace (James Wynn) of Lake Charles, Linda Lisotta of Vinton, and Dianna Leger of Lake Charles; six step-children, including Dane Hasha of Lake Charles, and Donna Gail of Grand Lake; sister, Marjorie Hebert of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 29 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ashton and Effie Elmer; son, Aaron Keith Romero Sr.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Her service will be private under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020
