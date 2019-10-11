|
Dr. Anand Katiyar, 81, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and very close friends on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Katiyar was born on March 10, 1938, in Bholepur, India, to Shanti and Jamvati Katiyar. He started teaching at the age of 19 in India. He supported and helped educate his entire family while earning nine college degrees, including three Master of Science degrees. He moved to the United States in 1967 to attend Texas A&M University, where he earned his PhD in Statistics. In 1969 he moved to Lake Charles and began his teaching career at McNeese State University. During his career he helped countless Indian students by welcoming them into his home as they pursued their education, and then by mentoring them as they acclimated to the American culture. He was a Mathematics, Computer Science & Statistics Professor for 37 years, retiring in 2006 only after suffering a massive stroke. Dr. Katiyar founded The India Association of Lake Charles in 1977 and was a member of countless organizations including the McNeese International Student Association, and he held the position of past Chairman of Computer Science of the Louisiana Academy of Science.
He married his soulmate, Prem Lata Katiyar in 1970. Anand went back to India between semesters, when he saw Prem from afar, fell for her beauty, and then asked his family to arrange their marriage within three days before heading back to the United States. They were married for 49 years, having three beloved daughters and six precious grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing together with Prem, crabbing with his girls, tennis, gardening and traveling. Anand had a great smile, and loved to laugh and tell jokes. He loved to entertain family and friends at weekly parties and card games.
He loved his girls, and taught them how to be self-sufficient. He often told them that he was "the only man they could count on!" "Be strong…be happy." He adored his grandchildren, and always anxiously waited and watched for them to arrive. He was happiest experiencing his grandchildren's antics and hearing their laughter.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Manju Katiyar of Lake Charles, Kiran Sheeley (Eric) of Lake Charles, Seema LaGree (Brooks III) of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren, Niraj and Kullen Mitchell, Talin and Grayson Sheeley, Brooks IV and Milan LaGree; brothers, Krishna Katiyar (Kiran) of Huntsville, Ala., and Kishore Katiyar of Kanpur, India, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter, Neelam Rani Sheeley.
The family would like to thank Anand's medical doctors, Dr. Richard Gilmore, Dr. Brian Clements and Dr. Mahesh Pandya, for their years of excellent medical care, and the team at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, especially Dr. Jason Hagen, Dr. Cliff Courville, and Bill MacKay for their care and compassion during these past few weeks. All of them have been true miracle workers.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive guests from noon until the time of the service. Cremation by Johnson Funeral Home will immediately follow the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Dr. Katiyar's memory to Presbyterian Ear Institute in New Mexico at www.PresbyterianEarInstitute.org.
Published in American Press on Oct. 11, 2019