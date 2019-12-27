|
|
Andrew Jordan Mouton, born in Lake Charles, on Feb. 4, 1997, son of Amanda Egland Mouton and Stephen Mouton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the age of 22, after a lengthy illness.
Andrew was a graduate of Iowa High School, class of 2015, where he was member of the band. He was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church and worked for Vic & Anthony's. Andrew loved music, singing, playing the saxophone and video gaming.
Survivors are his mother, Amanda Mouton; father, Stephen Mouton; sisters, Alexandria Small; Alana Mouton; maternal grandparents, Mary and Alfred Egland; paternal grandmother, Fritzgerald Mouton; great-grandmother, Irene Egland; aunts, Benita (Gregory) Auzenne, Mona (Kenneth) Griffin, Ursula (Norman) Warner, Donna (Greg) Jacobs, Michelle (Richard) Celestine; uncles, Patrick (Cynthia) Mouton, Joel Mouton; niece, Trinity Manning; nephew, Cameron Williams; numerous cousins. Andrew was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Herbert Joseph Mouton.
Funeral service is Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at noon in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Pastor E. J. Kemper III will officiate. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation begins Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing medical staff of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, La. Dr. Eiswirth, Dr. Bansel, Dr. M. Patel, Dr. R. Patel and Dr. Ochoa, along with the large team of wonderful doctors and nurses that provided amazing care to Andrew during this long journey. We thank you!
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019