On March 26, 2020, the Master saw fit to call home his loving son, Andrew Thomas. He was born Feb. 8, 1956, to Charlie and Zula Mae Bryant in Kinder, La.
He leaves to cherish is memories, his daughters, Yolanda Darby and Andrea Darby (Mickey Boo); his father, Charlie Bryant; four brothers, Bobby Blount, Wilford Bryant, Clarence Guillory and Whitman Guillory; five sisters, Diana Thomas, Wanda Bryant, Denise Bryant, Willie Mae Guillory and Rose Marrie Guillory Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Faye Thomas; mother, Zula Mae Bryant; one brother; his mother-in-law; one sister; and one nephew.
A public, walk-up window viewing has been scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. and family visitation at noon at King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 8, 2020