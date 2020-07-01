Andrus "Mr. A" Gobert
Andrus "Mr. A" Gobert, 78, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his residence.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 32 years, Josselin Sallier Gobert; three sons, Andrus Gobert Jr. (Angela) of Prescott Valley, Ariz., Silas Sallier of Indianapolis, Ind., Joshua Sallier of Lake Charles, La.; five daughters, Pauline Jones (Royce) of Cleveland, Ohio, Starlette Gobert of Hayward, Calif., Teddra Jakes (Steven) of Hinesville, Ga., Telena Mouton, Cassandra Dugas (Desire) of Lake Charles, La.; one sister, Dolores Guillory Jones of Los Angeles, Calif.; two brothers, Winston Guillory of Lake Charles, La.; Morris Gobert of Las Vegas, Nev.; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cameles Gobert; his mother, Laurentine Moreau Guillory Gobert Bellard; stepfather, Leonard Bellard; five sisters, Rita Mabel Guillory, Mary Guillory St. Mary Johnson, Alida Guillory St. Mary, Mildred Guillory Richard, and Ernestine Jean Guillory Foster; one brother, Nolton Guillory; one son, Demetrius Mouton; one granddaughter, Sharnika Mouton; one great-grandson, Joel Mouton Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated noon on Thursday, July 2, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 705 S. Lake Arthur Ave., in Jennings, La. (Face Mask required). Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Semien-Lewis Mortuary, 819 N. State St. in Jennings, La. Burial will be in Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army.

Published in American Press on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Semien-Lewis Mortuary, LLC
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Semien-Lewis Mortuary, LLC
819 N. State Street
Jennings, LA 70546
(337) 824-0521
