|
|
Anita Noel Taylor, 91, took her last earthly breath at 6:48 p.m. on March 22, 2020, in a local hospital. She was born Jan. 3, 1929, in Sweetlake, La., to Ferdinand and Ida Victorian Noel. She was the last of nine children to transition from this life. She married Joseph Arthur Taylor on Jan. 23, 1949. They remained united until his untimely death in 1984. In 1962, they lovingly agreed to adopt and raise their infant great-nephew, Carl Vincent Taylor, as their own.
Anita, affectionately known as Aunt Chebek, was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. She is survived by Carl; as well as her grandsons, Ian Alexander (Whitney) Taylor of Alvin, Tx., and Elijah Paul Taylor of Lake Charles, La.; as well as, a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Three very special ladies, Elizabeth R. Collins, Jackie Hardy and Sonia Simpson, assisted her son to care for this precious angel.
Her body has been entrusted to Fondel Memorial Chapel where private visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 9:30 - 10 a.m. and her Celebration of Life begins promptly at 10 a.m. She will take her final rest in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery immediately following.
Published in American Press on Mar. 26, 2020