Anita Pauline Sigler Tarasiewicz, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away on April 3, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5th at Johnson Funeral Home and will continue at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 6th at University Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April, 6th at University Methodist Church with the Rev. Katie Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Memorial Cemetery in Elizabeth, La. at 3 p.m. Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Home.

Anita Pauline was born in Elizabeth, La. to Paul and Audrey Sigler on August 6, 1934. She went to school in Elizabeth, La. John Joseph Tarasiewicz Sr. and Anita were married on July 24, 1956, in the town of Elizabeth. Anita graduated from Northwestern State University and was a teacher for the Calcasieu Parish School Board for over 26 years. She was a regular attendee and a frequent volunteer at University United Methodist Church, where she helped with Vacation Bible School for numerous years, was a dedicated member of the United Methodist Women. Anita was a longtime member of the Branches Sunday School Class. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing pokeno and rook, enjoyed watching and attending sports, of all kind, and loved to visit and stay connected with all of her family and friends. Most of all, she cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a guaranteed supporter, and number one fan, by attending every sporting event or concert they ever had.

Anita is preceded in death by her loving husband, of 26 years, John Joseph Tarasiewicz, her son John Joseph Tarasiewicz II, her parents Paul and Audrey Sigler, and her sister Carolyn Rose Sigler.

Anita is survived by her daughter Ellice Tarasiewicz Allen (Warren) of Lake Charles; her daughter-in-law, Melissa Tarasiewicz, of Sulphur; her son, David Tarasiewicz (Pam) of Sulphur; her brother, Edmuth Dale Sigler (Carolyn) of Lake Charles; and her sister, Glenda Hagan of Dry Creek; eight grandchildren, Ashley Hughes, Brett Allen, Clayton Allen, John Tarasiewicz III, Lauren Tarasiewicz, Chad Courville, Tara Prince, and Carla Gremillion; and 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

In lieu of flowers monetary gifts may be sent to University United Methodist Church- children and youth or UUMDS Day School Fund.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at First Name Basis and Heart of Hospice.