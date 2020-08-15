1/1
Anita Willey Porterfield
Anita Willey Porterfield lost her long battle with cancer on July 30, 2020. She was 71 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis A. Belles and Margaret Perry Belles. She is survived by her husband, John Porterfield, and her two children, Suzan W. Pitman of Rockville Maryland and her family, and Ken Willey of Dallas and his family. Anita was born in San Angelo, Texas, but the family soon moved to Lake Charles, La, where Anita later graduated from LaGrange High School. In 1972, she earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Texas, Austin. Anita returned to Lake Charles, raised her children and began work in emergency medicine. By 1979, she had become the director of Southwest Louisiana Emergency Medical Services (EMS). By 1982, she was promoted to Louisiana State Director of EMS. Not long after, Anita moved to San Antonio, Texas. Anita was a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Author's Guild. In 2014, she and her husband co-authored the book "Death of Base" which was awarded a Mayborn Conference prize for literary excellence. Anita specifically asked for no service so as to avoid unnecessary gatherings during the pandemic. For those desiring to show their condolences, she requested contributions to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Anita's life, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.

Published in American Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
