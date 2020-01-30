|
|
Ann Brady Iles, 95, of Westlake, La., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, with her family members by her side.
Mrs. Iles was born Nov. 28, 1924, in Washington, Pa., and has lived in Westlake, and Lake Charles, for over 70 years. She enjoyed going to Westlake Methodist Church, playing Bingo, water exercising and playing golf.
Mrs. Iles is survived by two sons, Bobby Brady and wife Karen of Utah, and Ricky Brady of Lake Charles; daughter, Patti Quarles and husband Gerald of Lake Charles; brothers, Gene Gutow and Bobby Gutow; grandchildren, Trent Brady of California, and Michelle Gould and husband Jarrett of Carlyss; and great-grandchildren, Garrett Gould and Darbi Gould.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Iles; father of her children, Bill Brady; grandson, Ryan Miller; five brothers; and one sister.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Ann Marie of Heart of Hospice and aide Brandy for such good care given.
As per her wishes, her body was donated to LSU Health Services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Jan. 30, 2020