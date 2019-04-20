Ann G. Searle, 93, passed away April 16, 2019, in a local care facility. Born and raised in Opelousas, Ann was a graduate of AIC High School. She met her husband, Robert, during WWII and married upon his discharge from the Army and settled in Maplewood to start a family. Ann also enjoyed her career in advertising for 15 years at Wise Publications in Sulphur. Ann was a gregarious soul, loved visiting friends and traveling, dancing and enjoyed having family at her home for dinners. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Purple Heart.

Ann is survived by her children, Robert M. Searle and wife Sarah of Houston, Texas, and Susan Krous and husband Steven of Lake Charles; four grandchildren, Erin, Ryan, Rebecca and Kane; and one great-grandson, Avin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Searle; one son, Randy Searle; three brothers, Nelton Guillory, L.G. Guillory and Roy Guillory; and one sister, Winnie Kimball.

Service for Ann will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines South. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The family will like to thank the staff for their care at Grand Cove and Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care employees. Published in American Press on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary