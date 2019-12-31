|
|
Ann Richard Broussard, 70, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Ann was a loving wife to her husband of 50 years, Randy Broussard; and a devoted mother to her two children, Paul Broussard (Sarah) and Jude Broussard (Alison). She was a devout Catholic and loved children, especially her two grandchildren, Peter and Beatrice. Ann is also survived by five siblings, Elaine Shaw, Cathy Lowry (Billy), Joseph R. Richard Jr. (Nancy), Michael Richard and Sylvia Guidry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Ray Richard Sr. and Vina Richard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, with Monsignor Daniel Torres officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Scripture Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Dec. 31, 2019