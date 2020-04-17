Home

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Mt. Zion Cemetery Baptist Church
Sulphur, LA
1949 - 2020
Ann Sias, 70, was born May 31, 1949, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Gabriel Guillory and Layia Fontenot. Ann was a great mother. She departed this life Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 5:15 a.m. in a local hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Melanie Johnson; son, Roland (Demika) Sias Jr.; brother, Louis Gabe Guillory; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery Baptist Church in Sulphur, La.
Published in American Press on Apr. 17, 2020
