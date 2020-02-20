|
Anna Grace Waldrop went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Anna was born in Lake Charles on Feb. 6, 2002. From a very young age, Anna exhibited a kind soul and an indescribable joy for life. She possessed a giving heart and never asked or expected anything in return. She had a love of all God's creations and could most often be found enjoying the beauty of nature and the company of any animal she could share her love with.
She was a student at Sam Houston High School, where she played Baritone in the school's band. She had a passion for music, and for reading and learning. Her great love of all creatures inspired her to pursue a degree in Wildlife Management and Animal Rehabilitation at McNeese State University.
Anna was preceded in death by her grandfather, Floyd LeBlanc Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Clay and Emily Ardoin of Moss Bluff, and Joel Waldrop of Anahuac, Texas; two sisters, Olivia and Isabella Ardoin of Moss Bluff; grandparents, Janis LeBlanc of Lake Charles, Laura Waldrop of Baytown, Texas, and Warren and Candy Ardoin of Moss Bluff; aunts and uncles, Wade and Natalie LeBlanc of Lake Charles, Adam and Amber Grumbles of San Marcos, Texas, and Greg and Paula Jordan of Carlyss; and cousins, Jackson and Eli LeBlanc of Lake Charles, Gwendolyn Grumbles of Baytown, Texas, and Baylee and Jake Jordan of Carlyss; along with countless other family members and friends.
The family will welcome friends at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at noon until time of service. Funeral service will be led by Pastor Jeff Ralston beginning at 2 p.m. Anna will be laid to rest at Lacassine Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Feb. 20, 2020