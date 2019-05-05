Anna Lee Lavergne Guidry, 81, of Lake Charles, died Friday, May 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Guidry was born in Branch, La., and has lived 66 years in Lake Charles. She retired with 20 years as a School Bus driver for Calcasieu Parish School Board. She enjoyed each day with the children. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. Mrs. Guidry was a faithful member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. She will be most remembered for her love and devotion to her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, Reggie Lavergne and wife Myra of Moss Bluff, Mark Lavergne and wife Debbie of Lake Charles and Roderick Lavergne and wife Belinda of Lake Charles; one daughter, Lorna Lanier and husband Kent of Lake Charles; 11 grandchildren, Sarah Beaty, Kelly Lavergne, Angelle Terry, Alicia Sonnier, Katherine Metzger, Patrick Swindle, Shane Lavergne, Tory Lavergne, Kelsey Lavergne, Michael Monk and Chase Lanier; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Leroy Lavergne and husband of 11 years, Howard "Blue" Guidry; two infant sons; grandson, Matthew Hank; parents, Gabriel and Adela (Cormier) Comeaux; and two sisters, Pearl Venable and Helen Daigle.

The family of Mrs. Guidry wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Doctors Peter Karam, Jason Langhofer, James Maze and Mohammed Khan, as well as the nurses and staff of Hospice of Louisiana for their kindness and compassion while caring for their mother.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Margaret Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Mitchell Guidry will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8-10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Published in American Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary