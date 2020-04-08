|
Anna Lee Vidrine Meche passed away in Lake Charles on April 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Anna will always be lovingly remembered and appreciated for her selfless devotion to her family. Education was a preeminent priority she instilled in her children. With her steadfast guidance and encouragement, all four of her children earned college degrees.
Anna was a talented seamstress, designing exquisite creations for her three daughters and herself, including formal wedding attire. She was also an avid gardener. As the matriarch of her family, she will be deeply missed for her strength, loyalty and unwavering support.
Anna was born in Washington, Louisiana, and reared in Grand Prairie, La. She married Eddie J. Meche on Sept. 2, 1945. She resided in Lake Charles most of her adult life.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Lindheim (Leonard) of San Antonio, Texas, Brenda Chedotal (Joseph) of Kenner, La., Carolyn Roy (Dennis) of Houston, Texas; and her son, Eddie P. Meche (Marla) of Lafayette, La. Additionally, she is survived by her sisters, Betty Ardoin (Milburn), Delores Guillot; and her brother-in-law, Clifton Lavergne. She has seven grandchildren, Dr. Brian Roux, Hillary Stephens, Tyler Meche, Phillip Meche, Ethan Meche, Harrison Roy and Elliot Roy. She has two great-grandchildren, Nora Meche and Brody Stephens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie J. Meche; her parents, Ferdie Vidrine and Aline Fontenot Vidrine; her brothers, James Carroll Vidrine and Huelin Vidrine; and her sisters, Lou Rella Vidrine, Myrtle Lavergne and Aline Hidalgo.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, her life and legacy will be celebrated privately by her immediate family with a funeral service being held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at J. E. Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Interment will follow at Prien Memory Park. Hixson Funeral Home will livestream the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Facebook on Thursday, April 9, 2020. To access this coverage, go to "J. E. Hixson and Sons" facebook page or www.facebook.com/j.e.hixson/. The Celebration of life will be led by Hixson Celebrant Jody Barrilleaux.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the FOUNDATION FIGHTING BLINDNESS, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740.
Published in American Press on Apr. 8, 2020